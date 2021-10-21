Alibaba Shares Up Nearly 7% After Jack Ma Goes Public And Announces New Chip Of Alibaba

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-based shares are up 9% today following reports that its founder Jack Ma has arrived in Europe and the company’s new chip was announced. Some time later, the value of the trading giant’s assets rolled back – the final growth was 6.6%.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s East Week reported that Mr. Ma traveled to Spain with his billionaire friends and business partners over the weekend to take a yacht charter. A little later, Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post published an article in which it was clarified that the founder of the company made a study tour to Spain on agricultural and environmental issues.

Ma’s whereabouts have been the subject of intense controversy since he disappeared from the public eye last October after a speech in which he criticized Chinese regulators. The disappearance of the Alibaba founder was followed by the suspension of the public offering of its Ant Group, and China’s tech sector has since become the focus of government scrutiny. As a result, Chinese tech companies lost billions of dollars in market value, and Alibaba shares sold in the United States fell 23% over the year. Then it appeared in public in January this year, and on the same day, Alibaba shares rose 5%.

We will remind, on the eve of Alibaba introduced a new server 128-core processor of its own design based on Arm-architecture. The chip is designed to work in cloud infrastructure – it is considered the most promising direction of the company. Alibaba makes 8% of its revenue on cloud services. The company also announced plans to open data centers in South Korea and Thailand next year.