American surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human for the first time

American surgeons claim that for the first time they were able to successfully transplant a pig’s kidney to a person.

Doctors hope that this will help solve the problem of the shortage of donor organs.

The transplant was clearly experimental in nature: the patient’s brain ceased to function, he was on artificial life support with no chance of recovery.

The kidney was taken from a genetically modified pig. The modification was required to prevent the body from rejecting the foreign organ.

The work has not yet been reviewed or published.

Experts say this is the most challenging experiment in the field to date. Similar tests have previously been performed on primates, but not on humans.

Actually, the use of pig organs for transplantation in itself is not a new idea. Porcine heart valves have long been transplanted into humans.

Pig organs are comparable in size to human organs, which makes them convenient for transplantation.

During surgery at New York University’s Langone Health Medical Center, surgeons connected a donor pig kidney to the recipient’s blood vessels to test if it would function normally after attachment or if the body would reject it.

Photo author, NYU Langone Photo caption, The operation lasted several hours

For the next two and a half days, they closely watched the kidney function.

Lead researcher Dr. Robert Montgomery told BBC World Tonight: “We observed a kidney that basically functioned as a human kidney transplant and was compatible in the sense that it performed all the functions of a normal human kidney.”

Doctors admit that there is an ethical side to the new method, but remind that about 40% of patients awaiting transplantation die without waiting for it.

Photo author, NYU Langone Photo caption, The group of doctors who performed the transplant

Dr. Maryam Khosravi, who works for the UK’s National Health Service, said: “We shouldn’t do this just because we can. I think that the answer to these questions is the society as a whole.”