American surgeons successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a human for the first time

American surgeons claim that for the first time they were able to successfully transplant a pig’s kidney to a person.

Doctors hope that this will help solve the problem of the shortage of donor organs.

The transplant was clearly experimental in nature: the patient’s brain ceased to function, he was on artificial life support with no chance of recovery.

The kidney was taken from a genetically modified pig. The modification was required to prevent the body from rejecting the foreign organ.

