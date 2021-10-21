Ana de Armas photographed with the vice president of Tinder

Eight months after breaking up with Ben Affleck, the actress was filmed with a new boyfriend!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas / photo: @ana_d_armas

Insiders started talking about the star’s romance with the film “No Time to Die” and “Get Knives” with Tinder Vice President Paul Bukadakis back in June this year. And now the rumors have been confirmed!

Ana de Armas (Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures)

The newly minted couple was filmed together for the first time. Ana, 33, and Paul, 37, were spotted at Kennedy Airport in New York. The Cuban-Spanish actress is gearing up to promote the new James Bond film No Time to Die, opposite Daniel Craig.

Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas. Still from the film “No Time to Die”

At one point, the paparazzi noticed Ana put her hand on Paul’s back as they passed through airport security. By the way, there are rumors that the lovers have already met each other’s family members! It looks like their relationship is moving to a more serious level. See the photo here.

Note that Bukadakis is the co-founder and CEO of Wheel, which Tinder acquired in 2017. He is now VP of Special Initiatives and is working on content creation for the site, including Swipe Night. Paul has earned over $ 13 million so far. Ana is currently working on the Netflix movie The Gray Man.

Paul Bukadakis (Photo: Brad Barket / Getty Images for Kairos Society)

We will remind, Ana and Ben met on the set of the movie “Deep Water” when production started in November 2019. The actors started dating in early 2020, but “mutually and amicably” decided to part ways in January this year. And three months later, Ben resumed his romance with Jennifer Lopez.