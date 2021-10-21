Analysts and authorities disagreed on the assessments of the Russian market of electric vehicles :: Business :: RBC

According to PwC estimates, the market of light electric vehicles in Russia will grow 1.5 times annually, and by 2030 their number will reach 630 thousand units. This is much more modest than the government’s forecast of 1.4 million units.

Photo: Artem Zhitenev / TASS



According to experts of the international rating agency PricewaterhouseCoorers (PwC), in Russia by 2030 the fleet of electric cars will amount to 630 thousand cars. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

According to PwC, last year it amounted to 11 thousand cars, analysts set the average annual growth rate of the segment at the level of 50%. On average, according to analysts’ estimates, the electric vehicle market in Russia will grow 1.5 times annually.

This forecast is very different from the government’s estimates laid down in the concept of development of electric transport, the newspaper notes. The government predicts that the fleet will reach 1.4 million vehicles (including LCVs) by 2030. “Only within the framework of the inertial scenario, which does not at all imply stimulating the development of such transport and infrastructure for it, the figure is closer to PwC’s expectations – 540 thousand vehicles by 2030,” the article says.

According to the newspaper, the analytical center under the government (AC) lays down even less optimistic figures: 350 thousand cars by 2030. During the Autostat Analityc Break conference, Nikita Elizarov, head of AC industry market modeling, said that a number of factors hinder the development of electric transport in Russia. Among them, the absence in the line of domestic electric vehicles of a complete replacement for the classic sedan or hatchback and the possible abolition of duty-free import of electric vehicles from 2022 (we are talking about the introduction of an import duty of 15%, which is valid for passenger cars).