Angelina Jolie is dating several men at the same time

After the divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress assured that she did not need novels.

One of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up in 2016. After that, the actress assured that she had no time for novels. She decided to devote herself to raising children. However, now everything has changed.

Last week, the paparazzi photographed her in Beverly Hills with her ex-husband, actor Johnny Lee Miller. And a couple of weeks ago, the 46-year-old star went to a romantic dinner with the black rapper The Weeknd.

“Angelina is having so much fun right now, she’s just making up for lost time. She really enjoys these meetings. Her friends have not seen her so excited and energetic for a long time, ”said a source close to the Us Weekly star.

“Ocean’s Friends” Brad Pitt and George Clooney to star againThe new thriller with two famous actors will be given by the director of the blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Recall that Brad Pitt had a romance even earlier. Last summer, the actor enjoyed the company of the German model Nicole Poturalski. True, their romance lasted only a few months.

See also:

Even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.