Angelina Jolie is resting in Venice with children and friends

Surprisingly for many, Italy, which last summer was the hottest spot on the map of Europe in terms of coronavirus, has become a top tourist spot for many celebrities this season. Last week off the Italian coast of the resort town of Amalfi were spotted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a yacht for $ 130 million, as well as the singer’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and the Beckham family with parents and children. Previously, Natalia Vodianova with children, Kim Kardashian, Nastya Ivleeva and other celebrities rested nearby, and Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer chose Rome for the wedding ceremony.

Angelina Jolie flew to Venice over the weekend. The 46-year-old actress, judging by the photo reports of the paparazzi, decided to arrange a real European vacation with a visit to several countries. Like Justin and Hailey Bieber, at first she spent some time in France, where she visited a beekeeping school and went shopping with the children, and now she walks along Venetian streets and even roofs. Together with her friend, artist JR, she arranged a photo shoot on one of the city’s tiled rooftops, and he shared the result on Instagram. The footage shows the actress and mother of many children posing at ease in a loose dress barefoot, actively gesticulating and smiling broadly.

Angelina Jolie

Recall Angelina Jolie, who continues to fight the former husband Brad Pitt for the sole custody of her children, not happy the latest court decision in favor of the ex-spouse, and is preparing for new court proceedings. But her life is not limited to one struggle.

So, in early July, Jolie was twice seen in the company of 31-year-old rapper Abel Tesfaye (the musician’s real name), known worldwide as The Weeknd. At first they had dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, after spending a few hours together, and ten days later attended the concert Canadian musician Mustafa. Fans suspect that the actress and musician are having an affair, and insiders claim that Jolie and Tesfaye have only friendly and working relationships.

Angelina Jolie with children in Paris, July 22, 2021