Angelina Jolie told how shooting in a new film helped her

MOSCOW, April 30 – RIA Novosti. According to Entertainment Tonight, Angelina Jolie shared her role as Hannah Farber, a woman firefighter suffering from PTSD, in Those Who Wish Me Death. She is completely broken and feels guilty about the tragedy that has happened. During one of the rescue operations, Hannah finds a 12-year-old boy. He witnessed the murder and is now being hunted for him. Farber tries to protect the child from the impending threat. The film will be released in Russia on May 13, 2021.

