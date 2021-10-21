https://ria.ru/20211020/koronavirus-1755483224.html

Anti-epidemic measures have been tightened in the Czech Republic

Anti-epidemic measures have been tightened in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, October 20 – RIA Novosti. In connection with a sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus in the Czech Republic, the government decided to tighten a number of anti-epidemic measures, in particular, it became mandatory to wear respirators indoors and control vaccination documents in restaurants, the head of the Ministry of Health, Adam Vojtech, told reporters on Wednesday. New patients with coronavirus in the republic doubled compared to the same day last week. The forecast for the further spread of the disease is disappointing. In this regard, the government decided to tighten some anti-epidemic measures. From October 25, it again becomes mandatory to wear respirators in all internal premises, including working offices. From November 1, the staff of restaurants and other catering establishments will have to control the guests’ documents on vaccinations or past illness, “Voytech said. In addition, as the minister noted, the Cabinet canceled free tests for coronavirus, leaving them only for people who have about 18 years old, as well as for those who are advised by doctors not to get vaccinated. According to the Ministry of Health, over the past day, the number of new patients with coronavirus amounted to 3,246, which is 1,739 more than on the same day last week. This is also the maximum increase in patients since April 20 of this year. Currently, there are 20.4 thousand patients with coronavirus in the Czech Republic, of which 620 are hospitalized, including 102 in serious condition. 6 Fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the 10 millionth republic. 03 million people.

Czech

