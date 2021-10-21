approval of “Sputnik V” in the EU this year is impossible

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will not be able to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus infection by the end of the year. This is reported by Reuters, citing a source. According to him, some of the necessary data for the recognition of the Russian drug are still missing.

If Russia provides them by the end of November, the European medical regulator “may well make a decision in the first quarter of next year,” the agency’s source added.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began the approval process for Sputnik V in March this year. In June, Reuters reported that registration of Sputnik V in Europe was delayed due to the fact that the vaccine developer – the Gamaleya Center – did not provide EMA with data on clinical trials of the drug. In particular, the creators of the drug could not confirm that the main cell bank of the vaccine complies with EU standards for the prevention of infections.

In September, the World Health Organization (WHO) also announced the suspension of approval for Sputnik V. The reason was violations at one of the factories where the vaccine is produced. Yesterday, WHO resumed the approval procedure for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use, it follows from the organization’s register.

World Health Organization spokesman Bruce Aylward told the BBC that the COVID-19 pandemic “could very well continue for much of 2022” due to a shortage of vaccines in poor countries. According to him, developed countries do not fulfill their obligations under the program to provide drugs to the poorest regions. So, according to the calculations of charities, only one of the seven doses of vaccine promised to the poorest countries reaches the goal. As a result, in Africa, only 5 percent of the population is vaccinated, while in most countries of the world, up to 40 percent or more of the population were vaccinated, the WHO spokesman said.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Center. The drug received registration in August 2020 and became the world’s first vaccine against COVID-19. Russia registered the drug before the end of clinical trials. This became the reason for criticism from a number of doctors.