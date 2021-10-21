Arestovich said that Ukraine will be the fourth most powerful country in NATO – Gazeta.Ru

Oleksiy Arestovich, freelance advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine, on the air of the TV channel “Our” declared that Ukraine is fully ready to join NATO, where it would become the fourth most powerful country.

According to him, today Ukraine is technically “100%” ready to join NATO and a political decision remains for this. Arestovich added that among the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, only “three or four” members fully comply with NATO standards.

“What you need to understand: we are not going to NATO as supplicants with an outstretched hand, we will add [альянсу] tremendous power. Because, apart from the United States, Turkey and France, we are the fourth force in terms of military power, at least in terms of the ground component, ”Arestovich said.

Formerly the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba statedthat Kiev will not reckon with Moscow’s opinion on joining NATO.