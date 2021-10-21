AT&T shares are at a five-year low. When to expect a reversal?

AT&T Inc (NYSE 🙂 stocks hit a five-year low last week. Over the past five years, they have lost almost 40% of their value. However, despite a significant drop, the company’s securities still managed to remain in the focus of investors’ attention all these years thanks to the status of a dividend aristocrat: AT&T paid generous dividends to shareholders with a yield of 4-6% per annum.

AT&T was founded in 1983 and by the early 2000s had become a major telecommunications conglomerate. However, within the framework of one direction, the company did not want to be isolated and every now and then tried to master new types of business. These attempts include the 2018 takeover of Warner Media and the current plans to merge with Discovery.

AT & T’s business structure can be divided into three main areas:

AT&T Communications provides over 100 million US consumers with mobile and broadband communications and entertainment services;

WarnerMedia is a media and entertainment company operating in the film, television, Internet and telecommunications sectors;

AT & T’s Latin America offers digital entertainment services in South America and the Caribbean and mobile services to the Mexican market.

Dynamics of shares and its reasons

Since January 2017, AT&T shares have lost 40.48% of their value, dropping from $ 42 to $ 25.5 (Figure 1). The reasons for this dynamics lie on the surface.

Rice. 1. AT&T Stock Chart

First of all, the company has not yet recovered from last year’s losses and has not yet reached a stable net profit. Over the past 12 months, it has received a loss of $ 2.162 billion, which corresponds to a return on equity (ROE) of minus 2.13%.

The latest AT&T reflects the risk of a “cash gap”: the Quick Ratio is at 0.7, while the rate is above 1. However, despite the financial problems, the company continues to pay dividends steadily and has not yet reduced payments (Fig. 2).

Rice. 2. AT&T dividend payments, $ per share (2020-2021)

Another reason for the negative trend in AT&T shares was the churn of customers in the satellite TV segment (Fig. 3).

Rice. 3. Dynamics of the number of customers in the AT&T satellite television segment

But the main driver of the fall in quotations was the intentions of the company’s management to merge with Discovery (NASDAQ 🙂 and start actively developing the streaming business. To implement these plans, AT&T will have to spin off WarnerMedia from its structure. As a result, the company plans to cut its dividend payments by almost 50% (Fig. 4).

Rice. 4. AT&T revenue structure

The market’s backlash to the plans to spin off WarnerMedia is not hard to understand. In AT & T’s business structure, this was the only line of business that was capable of rapid growth. In the pre-crisis period from 2018 to 2019, it grew by 51.43%. In the other two areas, things are much worse: AT&T Communications has seen little of its revenue growth for the past few years, while AT & T’s Latin America has been generating only losses so far.

Thus, now before the eyes of AT&T investors looms the risk of a “cash gap” and the selection of the most promising business segment. With such prospects, there is simply no hope for an improvement in the situation.

The merger with Discovery should be completed in mid-2022. As part of the deal, AT&T will receive $ 43 billion in cash and 71% of the new company. Following the close of the deal, AT&T will focus on its core business, mobile services. The company plans to use the proceeds from the merger with Discovery to develop its 5G infrastructure and fiber-optic networks.

Comparison with competitors

AT&T’s biggest competitor in the U.S. market is Verizon Communications (NYSE :). The next largest contender is the company Lumen Technologies (NYSE :), which is the third largest market in the United States. Of the three companies, only Verizon has positive margins (Figure 5).

Rice. 5. Comparison of AT&T and its competitors by major multiples

Calculating the fair value of shares

We have calculated the fair value of AT&T shares using the discounted dividend method (DDM). In doing so, we considered two possible scenarios.

Scenario 1: AT&T Reduces Dividend Payout 40% From 2022

Based on this scenario, calculations show that the fair value of AT&T shares is now $ 39.04 versus the current market price of $ 25.33 per share. Thus, we can conclude that investors are overly pessimistic in their assessments of the possible division of the company.

Scenario 2: AT&T cancels Discovery deal and leaves WarnerMedia in its asset structure

Calculations based on this scenario show that the fair value of AT&T shares is $ 47.71 per share.

InvestFuture analysts’ opinion

Major players in the telecommunications industry are companies with stable non-cyclical businesses, which tend to grow at a rate similar to GDP growth. However, sometimes, due to the introduction of new technologies, they manage to master new business areas and achieve accelerated revenue growth.

Today’s AT&T is a company that is divesting its most promising division from its asset structure, running the risk of liquidity shortages, and cutting dividends by almost half. It will be able to start investing in 5G infrastructure only in the second half of 2022, and the first conclusions on the return on these investments can only be made in 2023.

We expect investor sentiment towards AT&T in the near future to balance between neutral and negative. In our opinion, the change in the dynamics of these securities can occur only after the start of AT&T investments in the development of its 5G direction.

It is not a trading signal or investment recommendation.

The text was prepared with the help of the InvestFuture team: analyst Alexander Kholodov and editor Sergei Glushkov.