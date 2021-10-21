Baltkran, IKBFU laboratories and Kantiana campus: what was shown to Mishustin in Kaliningrad

Mikhail Mishustin visited the Kaliningrad region – this was his first visit to the region as prime minister. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers visited a number of large enterprises and visited the IKBFU on Thursday, October 21. What was shown to the premiere – in the photo reportage “Klops”.

The visit began with a visit to one of the largest enterprises in the region – the Baltkran plant. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers was shown a crane cabin with automated control, where all work is carried out without an operator. “A very clean, bright plant. Can I get some advice? Make it a little more fun here, ”the Prime Minister said.

The prime minister visited the educational laboratories of the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, where he talked with students.

Mikhail Mishustin was presented a model of the new campus of the IKBFU. The model was placed in the administrative building of the university on Nevsky Street. Complex “Kantiana” will be low-rise, with references to the historical style. The campus accommodates several educational buildings, as well as parking, shops, bank branches and other facilities.

“You will have federal budget funds in 2022. This is already a settled issue. Your task is to start building in 2022, to do everything efficiently and as quickly as possible without compromising quality. This is such a powerful and right step – the creation of a world-class campus. It should be comfortable here, there should be an ecological environment, the guys should want to come here, high competition and excellent education, ”said the head of the Cabinet.