Banker Igor Kim allowed the sale of banking business in Europe

Foreign banks owned by Kim were indeed unprofitable in 2020, but their financial position has no impact on Russian Expobank, says Alena Agrenenko, director of financial institutions at Fitch. She recalls that for a Russian credit institution, they “are, in fact, sisterhoods.”

The negative impact of the pandemic on banks was approximately comparable in Russia and Europe, according to Olga Ulyanova, senior loan officer at Moody’s: , services, tourism) in Europe is significantly higher than in Russia ”. At the same time, according to her, the Russian banking sector has more opportunities to absorb possible losses.

Read on RBC Pro

“Interest margins – as the first line of defense against credit losses – in Russia are significantly higher than in the overwhelming majority of European countries,” the analyst says, stressing that the difference in profitability of the banking business in Russia and Europe will remain in the coming years.

The European banking market is stable, but does not show serious growth rates, agrees Yuri Belikov, Managing Director of the Validation Department of the Expert RA rating agency: “Funding is inexpensive on average, but the rate of interest income on classic active operations is also low. Accordingly, one cannot really count on high margins in most jurisdictions. “

He recalls that a few years ago, credit institutions could receive significant fee and commission income due to “capital migration”, including from Russia. “But the situation has changed with the tightening of regulation and the transition of the largest banks in the Baltic states under the supervision of the European Central Bank (ECB), which continued the line of combating dubious transactions. In the countries of Central Europe, the ECB has long overseen the main players, the regulatory environment there is fully formed and rather conservative. In addition, do not forget about the coronavirus – since 2020, the borders have become more closed to everyone, the banking business of many countries has become more localized, “Belikov lists.

At the same time, the interlocutor of RBC does not believe that Kim may have difficulties with the sale of assets abroad. “The quality of banking assets in Europe is on average higher than in Russia. Depending on the specifics of a particular bank, it is possible to conduct sales transactions without discounts or even with a premium to capital. Such conditions can be considered favorable for the redistribution of capital to other jurisdictions with a growing market and higher margins, “Belikov concludes.

The issue of selling European assets, of course, depends on the price and the shareholder’s appetite to invest in other markets, Agrenenko notes. The Fitch analyst admits that the sale of banks in Europe could free up funds and provide potential capital for other purchases.

Which markets are now a priority

Expobank is currently considering the possibility of entering the Uzbek market, Kim said. At the end of September, the credit institution signed an agreement with the Agency for State Assets Management of Uzbekistan, which is responsible for the privatization of state-owned companies. According to Kim, Expobank is currently negotiating to participate in a tender for the acquisition of Poytakht Bank (as of April 1, the bank’s assets were estimated at 223 billion soums, or 1.48 billion rubles, and capital at 97 billion soums, 0.64 billion rubles. ), which specializes in retail and mortgage lending.

“We believe that Uzbekistan as a country, as a market is dynamically developing now. <…> Therefore, having evaluated this market very positively, we decided to participate. But since this is a tender, [он] the state is carried out, all procedures are carried out there, and we cannot say in advance what the result will be, ”Kim said. He stressed that Expobank is deliberately considering a relatively small asset for purchase in order to simplify its entry into a new market for itself.

In the Russian market, Expobank plans to build an ecosystem associated with servicing motorists in the next three years, Alexei Sannikov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the credit institution, told reporters. In particular, we are talking about car loans, the sale and selection of cars through a subsidiary of EXPOCAR (LLC “Expomobility”), as well as the promotion of car subscriptions.