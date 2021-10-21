Bastrykin after receiving residents of the Vsevolozhsky district: the Investigation department must be dispersed and new ones recruited – Society – News of St. Petersburg

As it became known to “Fontanka” on October 20, the reception of residents of the Vsevolozhsk region, which was held today by videoconference by the head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, ended closer to half past seven in the evening. A total of 10 people came to it, including the mother and sister of a man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning. It was after the woman’s complaint of indifference during the investigation that a series of events began: the investigator Vladislav Megrelov was hospitalized after he was personally sown by Bastrykin at a conference call, but was supported by colleagues.

At today’s reception, the woman and her daughter were introduced to an investigator from the IC headquarters, who will now be involved in checking the circumstances of her son’s death.

The other eight people came with complaints about the investigation in completely different cases – from the economy to murder.

After the last visitor left the hall, where the video conference was held, the head of the IC, according to preliminary information, told the present top executives of the regional administration that after what he had heard, it would be easier for him to disband the Vsevolozhsk Investigation Department and recruit new employees.

The auto-da-fe for the unit will begin on Monday, when a commission will arrive from Moscow, which will sort out all the materials and criminal cases of the investigators by leaflet.