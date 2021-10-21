Bastrykin criticized the work of the department conducting the case of gas poisoning :: Society :: RBC

The Investigative Committee pointed out that the investigator of the Vsevolzhsky Investigation Department Vladislav Megrelov, who was involved in this case, ignored the conclusions of the examination and did not evaluate them in any way. As a result, Bastrykin appointed official and procedural checks and re-examination.

“I don’t want to be unfounded, therefore, it was decided to hold such a targeted reception of citizens in order to study the situation in the department, the state of criminal cases and materials of inspections, to listen to the wishes of the department’s work and people’s questions,” the head of the Investigative Committee said at a meeting on October 20.

He repeated the reception of the mother and sister of the deceased, and also received the mother of another deceased in another case. We are talking about the discovery in February 2019 of the body of a man in a burned-out car. The UK indicates that, according to relatives, the case was opened three months after the incident. The Investigative Committee notes that in this case, Megrelov did not give an appropriate assessment of the deceased’s injuries.

Earlier, on October 18, the local 47news portal published an audio recording in which a man with a voice similar to Bastrykin demands the dismissal of one of Vsevolzhsk’s investigators. The conversation allegedly took place with Megrelov, and the “chairman of the Investigative Committee” said that the investigator who had arrived from Anapa was “not a Leningrader,” which can be seen from his “behavior, face and appearance”.

“They just came in large numbers. Either the Asians are running out, now the Kirghiz, now the Tajiks, now the Krasnodar people come in large numbers. Come back, ”said the man, whom the portal calls Bastrykin.