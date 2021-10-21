https://ria.ru/20211021/belorussiya-1755535091.html

Belarus should be a presidential republic, Lukashenko said

MINSK, October 21 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus should remain a presidential republic in order to “save the country,” and stressed that when working on amendments to the basic law, an imbalance in the system of government bodies should not be allowed. “I am absolutely convinced that Belarus should be a presidential republic if we want to save the country, “Lukashenko said on Thursday in Minsk at a meeting with a working group on finalizing the draft of the country’s new constitution. The president’s words are quoted on his official website. According to the head of state, the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly is introduced into the constitution not because “someone present or the current president is directly eager for this position (head of the assembly – ed.), But in order to ensure containment and counterbalance. “Lukashenko stressed that the task of the working group is to continue the activities begun by the constitutional commission. “Naturally, first of all statists and experienced managers have gathered here. The main thing in the work of the current group on constitutional amendments is to prevent an imbalance in the system of government bodies,” he said. In Belarus, a new constitution is being drafted. It is planned that the constitutional referendum will take place no later than February 2022. The Constitutional Commission has developed a version of the draft amendments to the basic law. Earlier, at a meeting of the constitutional commission with the participation of the president, a number of controversial issues were considered, on which the members of the commission did not come to a compromise; it was decided that legal experts and a special working group would be engaged in “polishing” the project in a short time. A member of the constitutional commission of Belarus, Yuri Voskresensky, said earlier that the final draft of amendments to the basic law of the country would be submitted for public discussion no later than November 7.

