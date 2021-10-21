https://ria.ru/20211021/evrovidenie-1755706868.html

Belarus will not take part in Eurovision – 2022

MINSK, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Belarus will not participate in the Eurovision-2022 music contest, it became known from the information on the official website of the European song contest, which will be held in the spring of 2022 in Turin, Italy. According to the information, 41 broadcasting companies are organizing and broadcasting the largest competition for live performers. “The competition is 66 times organized by the European Broadcasting Corporation, will be held in Turin on May 10, 12 and 14, 2022. As in the previous year, 39 countries will organize broadcasts, Montenegro and Armenia will join them.” A total of 39 countries will take part in the competition. In the summer of 2021, the state media holding of Belarus, Belteleradiocompany, announced that its membership in the European Broadcasting Union was finally suspended. The media holding is criticized by the opposition due to the nature of its coverage of the protests that began in August 2020 after the presidential elections in Belarus, which were won for the sixth time by Alexander Lukashenko, who, according to the CEC, received 80.1% of the vote. After the elections, actions against its information policy were held near the walls of the company’s office, and some of the employees went on strike. Later, a number of employees quit. In turn, in September, the holding’s management announced that some employees had resigned because of threats received against them and their families. In Belarus, criminal cases were initiated against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize state power by unconstitutional means, attempted terrorist attack. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, their manifestations had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities had repeatedly stated that the protests in the country were coordinated from abroad. Lukashenka accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. Relations between Belarus and Western countries after the elections deteriorated sharply, the European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as individual enterprises. The EU also decided on economic sectoral sanctions.

