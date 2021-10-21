Ben Affleck says divorce from Garner was good for his career



Ben Affleck

“I gained valuable life experience that I can now use for work. I became a father and went through a divorce. All of this has enriched me as an actor. After all, to be honest, I am not very strong in building my game from scratch. “

Note that Affleck, who, after a divorce from Jennifer Garner, as it seemed to everyone, he found his happiness in his personal life, now he is experiencing a new parting. At the end of January this year, it became known about the collapse of his stormy love story with Ana De Armas. Ana was able to survive the quarantine with him. Moreover, Ben’s ex-wife “gave the go-ahead” to this novel, and Ben’s children, together with Jennifer, recognized Ana as a “second mother.” Ana and Ben went on vacation with 14-year-old Violette, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Sam on several occasions. Ben and Ana have even officially moved together: at the end of last year, the actress brought her things to him. However, shortly thereafter, they suddenly broke up.

What led to Ana’s decision to leave Ben was not announced. However, Ben’s fans suspect that Affleck’s long-standing alcohol addiction was the culprit. They suggest that after the move, De Armas realized the dead end of her relationship with the “recovering alcoholic,” as Affleck calls herself. After all, he cannot completely overcome his pernicious addiction in any way.