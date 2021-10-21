Ben Affleck with coffee and parcels became a meme. The actor in the photo is all of us

The paparazzi took a photo of Ben Affleck who came home with coffee and parcels, and the fans realized: this is a new meme. In the actor’s clumsy attempt to keep everything at once, Twitter users learned their everyday life. Careful, it turned out even too vital (and Ben does not know how to do it any other way).

Ben Affleck was caught in paparazzi cameras on Saturday, January 23, writes the Daily Mail. The actor, who recently survived a breakup with his beloved Ana de Armas (and a love attack from Russian-speaking girls), came home in Los Angeles with coffee from the Dunkin ‘Donuts cafe. At the same time, the star was holding at least six parcels in his hands and tried to open the front door without dropping anything. Yes, the performer of the role of Batman could bring all his property in two passes, but he did not look for easy ways (just like we do when we need to bring food from the kitchen to the computer).

It looks like at some point Affleck failed his quest and things went downhill.

The photos went viral on Twitter, where the platform’s inhabitants pronounced the verdict: we are all sometimes Ben Affleck with a bunch of packages and a glass.

It’s literally me when I take dirty three-table plates into the kitchen.

Ben Affleck’s photo is just all of us.

Why are Ben Affleck and I the same person?

Social network users did not waste time and made memes with photos. It turned out mostly sad, but vital.

[Я/Видеоигры/Жизнь]

[Я/Вещи, которые мне действительно нравится делать/Вещи, которые мне приходится делать, чтобы оставаться в живых]

[Рабочий класс/Вечеринка с пиццей раз в год/Изнурённые работой, получающие недостаточную зарплату, никаких социальных благ]

Memodels have not forgotten about the recent cozy template with Senator Bernie Sanders, who came to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

[Я/Лазать в инете в поисках мемов с Берни/Фигня, которую мне надо сделать]

But this is not the first time an actor has given fans a similar meme. On December 30, Affleck was photographed while (unsuccessfully) trying to carry away a few glasses of coffee and a bag of food. The drink eventually spilled onto the ground, provoking jokes about things getting out of hand. Discussing new photos with Ben, commentators remembered these shots as well.

Why is Ben Affleck so hectic?

If he is not neat, he will spill coffee again.

Affleck barely holding things is my favorite genre of photography.

And users of the social network have already begun to doubt that all these remarkable pictures are an accident.

Now he’s just doing it to play with us.

Ben Affleck is generally a constant hero of memes. For example, in April, the actor went outside and lit a cigarette without taking off his medical mask. A strange “life hack”, coupled with an invaluable facial expression, provided the star with a quick hit on trends.

And in early January, Twitter users were surprised and alarmed by a photo in which Affleck (or a man very similar to him) is angry with the paparazzi. The star appears so gaunt that people think the footage has been edited.