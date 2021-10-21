Ben Affleck with coffee and parcels became a meme. The actor in the photo is all of us

Ben Affleck came home with packages, and there memes were waiting for him. After all, the actor in the photo is the mood for life

The paparazzi took a photo of Ben Affleck who came home with coffee and parcels, and the fans realized: this is a new meme. In the actor’s clumsy attempt to keep everything at once, Twitter users learned their everyday life. Careful, it turned out even too vital (and Ben does not know how to do it any other way).

Ben Affleck was caught in paparazzi cameras on Saturday, January 23, writes the Daily Mail. The actor, who recently survived a breakup with his beloved Ana de Armas (and a love attack from Russian-speaking girls), came home in Los Angeles with coffee from the Dunkin ‘Donuts cafe. At the same time, the star was holding at least six parcels in his hands and tried to open the front door without dropping anything. Yes, the performer of the role of Batman could bring all his property in two passes, but he did not look for easy ways (just like we do when we need to bring food from the kitchen to the computer).

Ben Affleck came home with packages, and the paparazzi were right there

It looks like at some point Affleck failed his quest and things went downhill.

The star still did not hold the package

The photos went viral on Twitter, where the platform’s inhabitants pronounced the verdict: we are all sometimes Ben Affleck with a bunch of packages and a glass.

Social network users did not waste time and made memes with photos. It turned out mostly sad, but vital.

Memodels have not forgotten about the recent cozy template with Senator Bernie Sanders, who came to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

But this is not the first time an actor has given fans a similar meme. On December 30, Affleck was photographed while (unsuccessfully) trying to carry away a few glasses of coffee and a bag of food. The drink eventually spilled onto the ground, provoking jokes about things getting out of hand. Discussing new photos with Ben, commentators remembered these shots as well.

And users of the social network have already begun to doubt that all these remarkable pictures are an accident.

Ben Affleck is generally a constant hero of memes. For example, in April, the actor went outside and lit a cigarette without taking off his medical mask. A strange “life hack”, coupled with an invaluable facial expression, provided the star with a quick hit on trends.

And in early January, Twitter users were surprised and alarmed by a photo in which Affleck (or a man very similar to him) is angry with the paparazzi. The star appears so gaunt that people think the footage has been edited.

