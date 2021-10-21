Biden worried about reports of tests in China of a hypersonic missile :: Politics :: RBK

The United States is concerned about the “military potential that China continues to create,” Russia does not see threats because of this. According to FT, China tested a hypersonic missile in the summer, Beijing denies this

US President Joe Biden is concerned that China is testing hypersonic weapons. So he answered a relevant question from journalists at the Andrews military base near Washington before flying to Pennsylvania, Reuters reports.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she would not comment on specific reports of hypersonic missile tests in China. However, she noted that the United States is concerned about the “military potential that China continues to create,” and added that Washington “raised the issue through diplomatic channels.”

On October 17, the Financial Times wrote that China has conducted new tests of a hypersonic aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The device, according to the newspaper, flew through low-orbit space, but could not reach the target, having passed a few tens of kilometers from it. As stated in the article, the launch showed that Beijing had made “amazing progress in the development of hypersonic weapons” and the tests took US intelligence “by surprise.”

In China, this data is denied. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing was testing not hypersonic weapons, but space technology that could become “a convenient and cheap way to use space for peaceful purposes.” According to a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, the tests took place in July, and not in August, as the FT wrote.