Bitcoin has set a historic record. Should I buy it now – Ministry of Finance

Now that cryptocurrencies have begun to update their historical records, many investors may have a question: “Is it worth investing in them?” One expert recommends abstaining, CNBC writes.

► Subscribe to the telegram channel “Ministry of Finance”:

top financial news

“Usually, when the price of an asset is the highest in its entire history, this is the worst moment to buy it. I think it’s better to wait a bit and see how things develop than to buy bitcoins at a record price, ”says Anjali Jarivala, founder of Fit Advisors.

In this case, caution is justified by the volatility of bitcoin, explains Jarivala. Like all cryptocurrencies, it is subject to sharp price fluctuations.

Not all experts agree

Ivory Johnson, founder of Delancey Wealth Management, believes now is a good time to invest in cryptocurrencies.

In his opinion, the interest in the new Bitcoin futures ETF “indicates that the use of Bitcoin will continue to expand further.” He predicts that as the number of people willing to invest in bitcoin grows, its price will grow exponentially.

“The process of buying bitcoin is becoming easier thanks to institutional products, and investors are becoming more confident, because now it will receive full-fledged government regulation. Therefore, it is very likely that demand will only increase, “- says Johnson.

READ ALSO: Investors Consider Bitcoin More Reliable Inflation Protection Than Gold – JP Morgan

According to him, now the market is “a favorable situation for digital assets”, because Bitcoin supporters consider it to be a protection against inflation, causing more and more alarm among investors.

Volatility won’t go anywhere

Jarivala reminds us that the volatile and speculative nature of cryptocurrencies makes them a risky investment. There is always the possibility that you will lose all your investment.

But, if you are interested, Jarivala recommends a buy and hold strategy. This approach focuses on long-term investment rather than short-term speculation.

The expert also recommends investing only those funds that you are ready to lose. This will make it easier to survive the huge jumps in the price of bitcoin.

See also: Where to buy bitcoin: 5 exchanges where cryptocurrency can be purchased for hryvnia

“One thing you can be sure of when it comes to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general is that they will always be volatile,” Jarivala comments.

Recall

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, broke its all-time high on October 20, and reached $ 67,276. Prior to that, the maximum value of BTC was fixed in April 2021 – $ 64,804.

This happened on the second day after the first exchange-traded fund ETF, based on bitcoin futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group), began trading in the United States.

Cryptocurrency rate at the “Ministry of Finance”