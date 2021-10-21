Bitcoin is trending again. What awaits us before the end of 2021 and at the beginning of 2022?

How did it all start?

So, dear investors, there is not much time left until the end, and we are very close to the completion of another global four-year cycle associated with halving, which we began to write about in our first few years ago.

During these two years, almost all those that long-term and medium-term holders of BTC hoped for were won back – halving 2020, the entrance of institutions such as Bakkt, Figelity, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ :), PayPal (NASDAQ 🙂 and others, and finally, the launch of the long-awaited Bitcoin ETF – ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE :), which started trading on the NYSE yesterday.

By the way, in the first 20 minutes, the trading volume for this instrument amounted to $ 280 million, which placed it in the TOP-15 openings of the day in history. Apparently, we were not the only ones who were waiting for him.

What’s next?

Of course, the bullish rally that was triggered by the events described above is very likely to continue until the end of 2021.

Today, the MVRV on-chain indicator, which calculates the market-to-realized value of BTC, and its derivatives indicate the likelihood that the bitcoin rate may head to new all-time highs. In the current cycle, the maximum MVRV is very similar to the situation in 2017.

Rather, history will repeat itself, and we will again see rising highs for MVRV and BTC until the end of 2021. The bitcoin dominance index is also close to local resistance at ~ 48, overcoming which will open the way to ~ 60 – a stop there will allow, in turn, to recoup the top viola.

The launch of ETFs will also not go unnoticed by large investment houses, which can now collect bitcoin in their portfolios of tens and hundreds of thousands of clients, especially since the demand from the latter is growing every day.

Therefore, Bitcoin at $ 125-150K (see charts) is a very realistic goal until the end of the year. Naturally, it will not do without local corrections – everything is as usual here – the most greedy are “planted” and reward the brave.

Rainbow picture, isn’t it?) If not for one BUT. This is the fact from which this view began – the big four-year cycle of BTC is coming to an end – this is the stage of possible parabolic growth. And, as you and I already know, any euphoria entails an inevitable deep correction. And the more vertical the upward movement was, the harder and deeper the rollback will be.

Therefore, as a result – we expect a positive completion of 2021 for BTC and top alts, and we begin to be very careful at the beginning of 2022. After all, history repeats itself, and in the case of BTC, this has been repeated more than once or twice. Stay tuned for updates, and remember that there are no guarantees in the financial markets, there are only probabilities and competent risk management. Happy Bidding!

Bitcoin weekly chart

Bitcoin nomination schedule