Bitcoin price dropped below $ 8,000 on Binance.US

On the Binance.US platform, the bitcoin price fell by 87% within a minute, to $ 8200. Other cryptocurrency exchanges also recorded a fall, albeit much lower: Kraken – up to $ 54,100, FTX – up to $ 58,500.

It is not known what caused such a decrease in quotes – an interface error or a real order. It may have been a deliberate deal to manipulate the market. The trading volume per minute of the collapse was 579 BTC.

The market recovered almost immediately. At the time of writing, the first cryptocurrency is traded on Binance.US near $ 65,300. The daily liquidation volume in the Bitcoin futures market has exceeded $ 173 million, according to Bybt.

BTC / USD hourly chart of Binance.US exchange. Data: TradingView.



The incident caused a flurry of criticism towards the company. For example, a popular trader with the nickname Crypto Chase noted that due to the situation, some users lost their positions. He stressed that he considers the incident to be unfair.

This type of shit just shouldn’t be happening. It’s not fair that some get stopped out and some stay in, some get fills and some don’t. BTW this didn’t affect me whatsoever, just speaking aloud. – Crypto Chase (@Crypto_Chase) October 21, 2021

At the same time, some, apparently, were able to capitalize on this fall. One user noted that he received $ 32,000 by “placing an order for $ 10,000 just for fun.”

I just made $ 32,000 on that drop. WTF? I didn’t even know. Had an order in at $ 10,000 just for kicks. Damn thing filled. I’m buying a motorcycle TODAY. 👍😊 – GasolineWine (@gasoline_the) October 21, 2021

Earlier today, CEO Changpeng Zhao said he expects “high volatility” in the cryptocurrency market over the “next couple of months.”

Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months. – CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) October 21, 2021

Recall that JPMorgan analysts named fears about inflation as the main driver of Bitcoin price growth in the current rally.

