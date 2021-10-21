Bitcoin Records, BITO Ticker and Ripple Initiative

cryptorunner.com

A series of positive news has done its job: the cryptocurrency market has significantly strengthened over the past seven days, updated historical highs and is ready to set new records. However, not all experts are sure of its bright prospects, the correspondent of the Kapital.kz business information center reports.

Last week began with positive news about the approval of the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States. This event was expected both by the cryptocurrency community, which saw in it a trigger for the growth of BTC, and by investors who are interested in investing money in cryptocurrencies with a more affordable tool. The enthusiasm of market participants on the eve of the ETF launch is also confirmed by the data of experts of the analytical company Glassnode: the overwhelming majority of positions opened by investors were with unrealized profits. Although some investors showed a desire to take profits, this behavior was rather the exception from the general picture. “The current sales pressure is relatively insignificant compared to the chain’s estimate. Despite the fact that some of the profitable coins have started to move, the metrics say that the current demand is more than enough to absorb sales, ”Glassnode emphasized.

A representative from ProShares, which launched the first Bitcoin ETF under the ticker BITO, said that the moment investors get the opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency through a brokerage account without having to worry about storing coins will go down in history. “The year 2021 will be described in history books by this event,” said Michael Sapir, head of ProShares.

There were also those who, although they do not deny the importance of the impact of the first ETF on the market, but predict a decline in prices due to the notorious law “buy on rumors, sell on news”. For example, expert Dan Morehead believes that the launch of the fund will cause imminent profit taking. He cited as an example recent events, after which the price of bitcoin somehow collapsed: the launch of bitcoin futures on CME and the IPO of Coinbase. However, most analysts disagree with this opinion. They believe that the named events became only catalysts for already overdue market movements. Genesis Global Trading strategist Noel Acheson is convinced that profit-taking investors will be in the absolute minority. “In December 2017 or April 2021, the market was already in a fever, it showed signs of exhaustion. Now this is absolutely not the case, ”he explained. “We don’t see a single warning sign that the market is overheated in the short term,” added Stack Funds CEO Matt Dibb.

At the end of the reporting seven-day period, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market showed explosive growth. As of Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, it amounted to $ 2.6 trillion, which is a modest 13.81% higher than the result of the end of last week.

1. Bitcoin (BTC).

Against the background of the implementation of a favorable scenario for the launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the history of the United States, the price of “digital gold” has grown significantly and has managed to renew its historical maximum. And although some experts fear the correction caused by the “selling on the news”, the majority of market participants are inclined to believe that the “first cryptocurrency” will retain the growth momentum.

On Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, the value of the “first cryptocurrency” reached $ 60,017. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the market capitalization of “digital gold” soared by $ 193 billion and amounted to $ 1.2 trillion. The share of the “first cryptocurrency” in the total market capitalization increased by 2.21 percentage points and at the end of the last reporting period amounted to 47.84%.

2. Ethereum (ETH).

Efir does not leave the radar of eminent investors who consider it extremely undervalued. So billionaire Mark Cuban recommended that newbie investors take a very close look at this asset. “I think Ethereum has the most investment prospects,” he said. On Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, the price of digital oil was $ 4,004. Although Ether did not manage to renew its historical maximum, this asset grew in value by an impressive 14.86% over the past seven days. The share of Ethereum (ETH) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization during this time increased by 0.24 percentage points and amounted to 18.15%.

3. Binance Coin (BNB).

On Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, BNB was valued at $ 493.50. Following the results of the past seven-day period, the value of this cryptocurrency increased by 13.29%. The share of Binance Coin (BNB) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.22 percentage points to 3.16%.

4. Cordano (ADA).

On Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, Cordano (ADA) was priced at $ 2.16. The value of this digital asset over the past seven days has grown by a modest 0.93%, and its share in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has lost 0.32 percentage points to 2.74%.

5. Ripple (XRP).

Banking Cryptocurrency continues to test the waters in the industry for which it was created – central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Ripple has joined the initiative to explore the possibility of launching a CBDC in the UK. The company co-founded the Digital Pound Foundation, which is fully committed to helping the UK government develop and implement its own digital currency. Ripple is purposefully participating in the activities of such organizations around the world, so that, as its top managers say: “when launching CBDC, be on the stage, and not in the auditorium.” However, XRP spent a week in the shadow of bitcoin’s gains and failed to show impressive results.

On Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.13. Growth for the week amounted to 2.73%. At the same time, the share of Ripple (XRP) in the total cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 0.21 percentage points and amounted to 2.03%.