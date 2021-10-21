Blake Lively demanded to remove photos of her children from Instagram

“Some parents are fine with that. We are not. “





Blake Lively takes privacy seriously, especially when it comes to her children. A photo taken by the paparazzi appeared in one of the Instagram accounts, which captured the whole family: Blake herself, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their three children. The actress approached the page holder in the comments with a request to remove this post. Lively also noted that this whole situation worries her very much.

“I personally turned to you and explained that these people [фотографы] haunt my children. And you continue to publish pictures. You said you would stop. You personally promised me, – wrote Blake, – This is not a harmless sign of attention. Like them, you also exploit very young children. Please. Delete. Please. “After the post was still deleted, the actress thanked the users who boycotted such accounts.

In July, Blake shared a similar unpleasant story with subscribers. She described how, during a family outing, her children were attacked by hunters for rare footage. “In the edited images it seems that I am waving my hand, but everything was different. My children were chased all day by strangers who unexpectedly jumped out and then hid,” the actress said and added, “I would like to know: where is your conscience? Or you just don’t give a damn for the safety of the children? Please stop paying adult donkeys to spy on the children. “