Blake Lively posted a sharp comment

Blake Lively is not shy about phrases when it comes to people taking and posting pictures of her three children. The actress again spoke out against the paparazzi.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Blake, who is raising daughters James, Ines and Betty with her husband Ryan Reynolds, left a sharp comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple with three children. “This is so disturbing. I personally shared with you that these people are persecuting and harassing my children. And you are still posting a photo. You said you’d stop. You promised me personally. YOU also exploit very young children. Please. Delete. Please. Some parents are fine with this. US – NO “, – wrote the actress.

Blake later deleted the comment and expressed her gratitude to those who supported her: “Thanks to everyone who DOES NOT SUBSCRIBE to accounts that exploit children. YOU change EVERYTHING. Thank you for your honesty. Thank you”.

Blake Lively with children (photo: legion-media.ru)

By the way, this is not the first time that the actress has condemned the practice of photographing children of celebrities, and she is not alone in Hollywood. More recently, Sophie Turner was not shy about her expressions when she asked people to stop trying to photograph them with Joe Jonas, daughter Will.