Blake Lively spent winter vacation barefoot and got a dog – Style

January 10, 2019

Ryan Reynolds posted a joint photo with his wife

Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds constantly jokes about living together with her, while we are all freezing, bask in the sun.

This became known from the actor’s Instagram, who once again published a joint photo with his wife. On it, a star couple are sitting on the steps of their home in New Orleans, where they spent all winter holidays. Since the region is really warm, Blake settled down in a light jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and bare feet.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Photo: instagram / vancityreynolds

The photo also shows a friend of Ryan and Blake holding a puppy. At the same time, there is a link to the profile of the animal shelter – apparently, the stars decided to have another four-legged friend.

Recall earlier on our Twitter page Ryan tweeted with comment and photo… The picture shows a woman who resembles Blake Lively. “So I found out THIS?” Reynolds jokingly wrote.

