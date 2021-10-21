BMW i4 will appear in Russia only in the most powerful M version – Autoreview

The electric liftback BMW i4 debuted last summer in two versions at once. At the same time, the company announced a fundamental decision to sell this model in Russia. However, now it turns out that we will only have one more powerful version of the BMW i4 M50 on offer. This five-door has two electric motors with a total output of 544 hp. and 795 Nm. An electric vehicle weighing 2.3 tons accelerates to “hundreds” in 3.9 seconds, the maximum speed is 225 km / h, and the traction battery with an effective capacity of 80.7 kW ∙ h should be enough for 510 km of run in the WLTP cycle.

In his native Germany, sales of the BMW i4 will begin in November, with a basic rear-wheel drive version starting at 58,300 euros, and an all-wheel drive M-version starting at 69,900 euros. The Russian price has not yet been announced, and the start of sales will take place approximately in the summer of 2022. And before that, at the beginning of the year, the electric crossover BMW iX will reach us: orders have been received since the summer, and the initial price has not changed since then. The only version we offer is xDrive50 (523 hp) costs from 8.5 million rubles.