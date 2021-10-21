born Nikita Mikhalkov and Kim Kardashian

October 21, 2021, Thursday

Yuri Davydov and “Zodchie” will present the literary “Chronicles of one group” and will give a concert in the bookstore “BiblioGlobus”.

Khabib will give a concert at the Vegas City Hall.

Race 7 will play Heavy! at the club 1930.

Gleb Matveychuk’s musical “Alkonost” will be presented on the stage of the Lyudmila Ryumina Theater.

21 years old DJ and producer Imanbek Zeykenov.

26 years old rapper Doja Cat.

Actor Glen Powell is 33 years old.

Singer Artsvik Harutyunyan is 37 years old.

Actor Nikita Duvbanov is 39 years old.

41 years old socialite Kim Kardashian.

41 years old actress Anastasia Fedorkova.

Actor Andrew Scott is 45 years old.

47 years old actress Natalia Rogozhkina.

Okean Elzy drummer Denis Glinin is 50 years old.

Igor Grigoriev, the singer, the founding editor of the Om magazine, is 55 years old.

Director Vladimir Mirzoev is 64 years old.

Actress Carrie Fisher (1956-2016) was born 65 years ago.

Actor and director Nikita Mikhalkov is 76 years old (pictured).

Actress Elena Sanaeva is 79 years old.

The playwright Yevgeny Schwartz (1896-1958) was born 125 years ago.

22 of October

Juno and Avos will celebrate its 40th anniversary at Crocus.

Igor Sarukhanov will celebrate his anniversary at the Vegas City Hall.

“Three Days of Rain” will be shown by the “Theater of Shadows” at a solo concert in the “Izvestia Hall” club.

Vladimir Pozner will talk about the present and the future at the Moscow International House of Music.

“Naiv” will sign autographs in the store “In All Voice” in honor of the release of the “Simfopank” album.

A documentary about rock producers from the 1960s and 70s will be shown on Channel One.

18 years old actress Asya Gromova.

31 years old model and DJ Dasha Malygina.

Filmmaker Bassam Tarik is 35 years old.

Alexander Demidov, a member of the Quartet I, is 51 years old.

55 years old actress Valeria Golino.

The singer Tatyana Ovsienko is 55 years old.

Director Dmitry Iosifov is 56 years old.

The leader of the group “Mongol Shuudan” Valery Skoroded is 56 years old.

Actor Bob Odenkirk is 59 years old.

62 years old singer and composer Igor Demarin.

66 years of filmmaker Bill Condon.

Actor Jeff Goldblum is 69 years old.

75th anniversary of the singer Robertino Loretti.

Catherine Deneuve is 78 years old.

83 years old actor Christopher Lloyd.

Actress Valeria Zaklunnaya (1922-2016) died 5 years ago.

Actor Georgy Vitsin (1917-2001) died 20 years ago.

The actor Spartak Mishulin (1926-2005) was born 95 years ago.

Chansonnier Georges Brassens (1921-1991) was born 100 years ago.

The composer Franz Liszt (1811-1886) was born 210 years ago.

October 23

Lee Rocker will sing Stray Cats hits at MMDM.

Anatoly Kroll and Russian Stars of World Jazz will play golden hits at Zaryadye.

The Northern Fleet will celebrate the anniversary of the Misanthropy album with a concert at the Glavklub.

Dava will give a concert at the Izvestia Hall club.

Alexander Pushnoy will sing covers and his hits at the 16 tons club.

Vladimir Presnyakov will give a concert at the Mumiy Troll Music Bar.

23 years old model Ales Kafelnikova.

23 years old actress Amandla Stenberg.

35 years old actress Emilia Clarke.

The singer Miguel is 36 years old.

44 years old in the leader of the group “Sultan Hurricane” Sultan Khazhiroko.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is 45 years old.

Ballerina Ulyana Lopatkina is 48 years old.

51 years old director and actor Alexei Agranovich.

Former lead singer of Army Of Lovers La Camille is 57 years old.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is 57 years old.

Actress Elena Shevchenko is 57 years old.

62 years old singer-parodist Al Jankovic.

68 years old actress Elena Metolkina.

The “king of football” Pele is 81 years old.

5 years ago, Dead or Alive frontman Pete Burns (1959-2016) died.

Art director Ekaterina Zaletaeva (1966-2018) was born 55 years ago.

The writer Ernest Seton-Thompson (1860-1946) died 75 years ago.

The critic Vladimir Stasov (1824-1906) died 115 years ago.