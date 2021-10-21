Boxer Medvedev who killed a bear in a fight turned out to be an anti-hero

A den, traces of blood and many shells were found 30 meters away. The predator near the shelter was practically shot at point-blank range. And he seemed to be on the defensive. Moreover, everything took place in the reserve. We tried to figure out if the “fishermen” could be poachers.

The story of a bear attack on three fishermen in the Uvat district of the Tyumen region is overgrown with new details. Earlier it was reported that as a result of a fight with a predator, one person died, and 23-year-old boxer Ilya Medvedev managed to deal with the beast with a knife. The surviving fisherman took the wounded athlete to the hospital. The head of the Uvat regional department of the state hunting department, the state inspector and the police, who left for the scene in the morning, managed to find the deceased, who was quite far from the shore, 150 meters from the Irtysh, next to the killed animal.

Earlier, the only man who was not injured in the fight, 41-year-old Denis Chebatyrev, said that the three of them were returning from fishing on the Irtysh. Having moored on a motor boat to the shore, we decided to go ashore. When Denis was pulling the boat to the shore, he heard terrible screams behind him. Two of his comrades, who were on the shore, were attacked by a bear. One of them was killed by a predator, and boxer Ilya Medvedev, defending himself, first shot at the beast, and then killed him with a knife.

The policemen and gamekeepers who arrived at the scene found the body of the murdered man, the carcass of a dead bear, which was about 3-4 years old. And not far away was a den, near the entrance of which there were many cartridges, traces of blood were visible. In the boat on which the men allegedly came to fish, the state inspector discovered a smooth-bore unregistered 20-gauge shotgun. Investigators are now considering the version that the three “fishermen” could have been poaching. And it is quite possible that they deliberately went to kill the predator.

We managed to get in touch with the former head of the Uvat regional department of the State Hunting Department, Alexander Chusovlyanov, who retired only two months ago.

– Do you know these fishermen?

– All three were from the village of Turtas, which is located 30 kilometers from our Uvat. Here everyone is connected either with the river or with the taiga. Taiga is both gathering wild plants and hunting. And on the river they catch pike, ide, burbot, sterlet, if there is an appropriate permit.

– The surviving man says that they were returning home with the catch, the smell of fish could not attract the beast?

– Not this year. It is now the end of October, the snow has not yet fallen, the bear has not yet lain down in the den. But he is already near the shelter.

This year has been very fruitful. The bear had a very good food supply. That is, the beast was well-fed. He felt great now. He worked up fat.

There are a lot of questions in this story. For example, I don’t understand how people with weapons could end up on the territory of the Povarovsky reserve? I know this territory well. This sanctuary was created with the aim of reproducing and increasing the number of ungulates. The fact that a bear has established a den there is a very rare case.

If you got off the boat in the reserve with weapons, that’s already poaching. If you are fishing, you are on the river. I see a picture like this: these three tried to get a bear, and he crippled them. Now an investigation will be carried out, it will be found out who is to blame. One thing is clear: the beast was in the lands, in the habitat, where it lives. And it is not his fault that he has a den there. The guilt here is human. The result is sad: one died, the other may remain disabled.

– Have there been any cases of bear attacks on people in the Uvat region?

– Two years ago, a hunter from the Tobolsk region was killed. The time for the bears was hungry, there was a poor harvest of pine nuts and berries. The beast was starving, he lifted the hunter.

Such cases are rare. Believe me, the bear is more afraid of a person than we are of him. These meetings take place because the beast simply could not feel the person, the wind was blowing in the direction from the predator. The bear always tries to avoid these encounters.

We have had many cases when people found themselves next to a she-bear and cubs. She, like any mother, rushed to protect her babies, but, running up to the person, she stopped and turned around. I tried to scare him to leave. This is a very intelligent animal.

– Is it possible to deal with a bear alone with a knife, in your opinion?

– If you mean this case, then when the young man, Ilya Medvedev, was fighting the predator, the bear was already wounded. For this reason, the athlete has a chance to survive. And so, to go out on a healthy bear, which would be in full strength, with a knife and gain the upper hand, is deceptive.

Photo: Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation









– Can we say that the number of bears is growing?

– Yes, it is increasing. As a trophy, as an object of hunting, this animal is not of interest now. Bear hunting is not worth the cost. Both the skin and all the products are not in demand. Elk – shoot, some hunters hunt sable. And bear hunting is very dangerous. Previously, our ancestors went to the beast with a spear. And now the people are getting smaller. There are no willing to take risks. And the she-bear brings two or three cubs every year.

Alexander Chusovlyanov says that an anthropogenic factor is acting on the Uvat region. This is the construction of roads and the development of oil fields.

– There are more and more people in the taiga, and the taiga is the habitat of the bear. Violation of this balance forces the animal to move to the human dwelling, where it is easier to get food. For example, there is a trailer on the drilling rig, the remnants of food are thrown somewhere in a ditch. Few people are involved in its disposal. Basically, they try to bury the waste, thereby feeding the bears. And then big problems begin.

But in this case, it seems that people themselves came to the bear’s dwelling to kill the beast. And he defended himself.