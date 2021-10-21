Brad Pitt achieved joint custody of children with Jolie | News | News

American actor Brad Pitt managed to achieve joint custody of children from his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie. This was reported on May 26 by Page Six, citing a source familiar with the situation.

It is clarified that this decision was made by the court preliminary, and Jolie still continues to defend her position, because of which the court between the former spouses has been going on for more than five years.

“Brad tried to spend more time with his children, and it was clear that Angie did everything possible to prevent this,” – said the source, clarifying that witnesses, experts, doctors and other people involved in the trial were brought in to participate in the trial. to the children of this couple.

In mid-March, Jolie announced that she intends to provide evidence of domestic violence by Brad Pitt. To which the actor said that he was extremely saddened by such statements, clarifying that he had never used physical violence against his ex-wife.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after 12 years of relationship. The couple have six children – 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

In May 2019, it was reported that actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to maintain friendly relations after the divorce in order to raise six children.