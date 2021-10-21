Brad Pitt files new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, calling her vengeful

Byrd Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to fight over joint property. This time, the reason for the trial was the Château Miraval estate, located in France. According to the actor, the ex-wife has been building obstacles that prevent him from managing his share of real estate for several years.

Now Angelina is trying to sell her 40% stake in the property, ignoring the financial interests of the ex-spouse. “Angelina Jolie’s company wants to make a profit without taking into account the incredible amount of money and effort that Brad Pitt put into the estate. Over the past four years, Jolie Nouvel has systematically postponed the approval of the annual accounts and the extension of the term of office of the manager, ”the statement of claim said.

do not missThe desire for self-destruction. How Angelina Jolie ruined health and marriage

An insider from Brad’s entourage said that the act of his ex-wife shocked the actor. “He considers Angelina’s actions vindictive,” said an acquaintance of the star.

French estate worth over $ 60 million

Recall that it was in the Château Miraval estate that Pitt and Jolie were married. Only two years later, Angelina filed for divorce. As it turned out later, the actress accused her former lover of violent behavior and alcohol addiction.

For a long time, the ex-spouses were suing for custody of children and division of property. At the same time, in the public field, they try not to remember each other. Only insiders periodically say that the constant litigation negatively affects the psychological state of both Angelina and Brad.

Based on materials from the Daily Mail

Photo: Legion-Media