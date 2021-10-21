https://ria.ru/20211020/obvinenie-1755477674.html

Brazilian Senate Special Commission indicted President Bolsonar

A special commission of the Brazilian Senate finds President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of nine crimes during the pandemic

BUENOS AIRES, October 20 – RIA Novosti. A special commission of the Brazilian Senate finds President Jair Bolsonaro guilty of nine crimes during the pandemic, according to the news portal G1. Previously, the Brazilian Senate formed a special commission to investigate crimes in the fight against COVID-19. It was supposed that it will deal, in particular, the analysis of cases in which the authorities refused proposals for vaccines against coronavirus infection. “The rapporteur of the commission, Senator Renan Caleyrus, registered the final report in the Senate system in the morning. The text contains 68 charges against individuals and companies, among them – President Jair Bolsonaro “, – the newspaper notes. Also, the list includes three children of the president, current and former ministers, in particular, the heads of the Ministry of Health, federal deputies and businessmen. Bolsonara is accused of” a fatal epidemic, violation of sanitary measures, quackery, incitement to crime, falsification of documents, mismanagement of public funds, malfeasance, crimes against humanity and violation of social rights. ”The report originally called for Bolsonara to be accused of crimes related to the murder and genocide of indigenous peoples. However, the previous evening, these claims were excluded from the report.

