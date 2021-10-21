https://ria.ru/20211020/shtamm-1755481202.html

Britain recognizes the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the country

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid has acknowledged that a new variant of the delta strain is spreading in the country. RIA Novosti, 20.10.2021

LONDON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid admitted that a new variant of the delta strain is spreading in the country. Earlier, the Financial Times wrote with reference to scientists that AY.4.2 may be 10-15% more infectious than delta. If this data is confirmed, it could become the most infectious since the beginning of the spread of the virus. According to experts, the variant was recently discovered and may be the reason for the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the UK. AY.4.2 is already reported at 10% of cases in the country, and its share is growing quite rapidly. “While there is no reason at this time to believe that AY.4.2 is more dangerous, what about the next option, which may be more dangerous? be ready, “the minister said at a press conference. Recently, both the number of new patients and the number of deaths associated with COVID-19 have sharply increased in Britain, doctors and experts warn of a possible severe wave of the disease and urge the authorities to take anti-epidemiological measures More than 45 million people have been vaccinated there, which is 79% of the country’s population over 12 years old. Experts explain the growing number of new cases by the fact that the immunity of people who were vaccinated at the early stage of vaccination is already starting to weaken. start going back to offices. At the same time, the authorities still recommended wearing protective equipment in closed, crowded places, for example, in transport, and to admit visitors to establishments, use the NHS Covid-pass, which confirms the presence of a vaccine, a negative PCR test or antibodies. In mid-September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled two plans for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic for the fall / winter season, Plan A is to revaccinate those who have already been vaccinated in the first phase to boost the immunity of the most vulnerable populations. Plan B implies the introduction of new anti-epidemiological measures in the event of an unfavorable development of the situation: the introduction of mandatory certificates of vaccination against COVID-19, the mandatory wearing of masks in public transport and in stores.

United Kingdom

2021

