British Mint will mine gold from old smartphones

The Royal Mint of Great Britain has created an industrial technology to recycle electronic waste for gold mining. Experts estimate that less than 20% of all e-waste is currently being recycled. Anne Jessopp, Executive Director of the British Mint, said the new technology could have a real impact on solving one of the world’s greatest environmental problems.

The Royal Mint has signed an agreement with Canadian startup Excir to extract about 99% of the gold from smartphone PCBs. It is reported that specially selected chemical reagents will allow precious metals to be isolated from printed circuit boards in a matter of seconds. Researchers estimate that if nothing is done to address the problem of e-waste, the amount by 2030 will reach 74 million tons – almost double the number in 2020.

The precious metals are reported to be extracted from printed circuit boards at the Llantrizant Mint, Wales. The process will take place at room temperature, while e-waste is now shipped from the UK to be recycled in smelters at high temperatures. The test launch of the technology has already made it possible to obtain gold with a purity of 999.9, but in the future it is also planned to extract palladium, silver and copper.

The executive director of the mint said the new technology has tremendous potential in terms of its ability to reduce e-waste and preserve precious metals. It is also important that the whole process will take place in the UK.