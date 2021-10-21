British opposition called for sanctions against Telegram :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: Jaap Arriens / Global Look Press



In the Telegram messenger, materials of extremist content are actively disseminated, which is why tough sanctions, up to and including criminal prosecution, must be imposed against the leaders of the platform who do not fight extremism, said the leader of the British Labor Party, Kir Starmer, speaking in the House of Commons. The speech was broadcast by the Sky News TV channel.

“Telegram is called the app of choice for extremists. Speaker, can you believe and can the House believe that while you and I were paying tribute to Sir David on Monday [Эмессу]Telegram users had access to videos of murders and threats against politicians, LGBT people, women and Jews, ”Starmer said.

He added that some of the posts published on Telegram were illegal and “all of them are malicious.” According to him, the lawyer group Hope not Hate and the Jewish organization Board of Deputies said that the Russian messenger “promotes the development of a subculture that supports terrorists.”

In addition, Stramer criticized the algorithms of other social networks – Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. According to him, calls of extremist content can be found there.