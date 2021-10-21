“Case closed” – American researchers have revealed almost complete unanimity of scientists about the human influence on the climate – InoTV

A new study from Cornell University has shown that there is in fact a complete consensus in the academic environment regarding the anthropogenic impact on the Earth’s climate. According to American scientists, this point of view prevails in more than 99.9% of scientific works devoted to this topic.

The scientific consensus that humans influence climate change has exceeded 99.9%. This is evidenced by a new study by Cornell University, confirming the need for global action in this direction on the eve of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, writes The Guardian.

According to the authors of the work, the degree of scientific certainty regarding the impact of greenhouse gases is now similar to the level of scientific consensus on evolution and plate tectonics. This means that there is little doubt among experts that burning fossil fuels heats the planet and causes more extreme weather conditions, the newspaper explains.

A previous similar study found that 97% of studies published between 1991 and 2012 supported the idea of ​​anthropogenic impact on the Earth’s climate. A new expanded and revised survey by an American university shows that by now, in the academic environment, “a tiny minority of skeptics dwindled to almost zero“, Emphasizes The Guardian.

The Cornell University examination covered scientific papers published from 2012 to November 2020, and was carried out in two stages. First, a random sample of 3,000 studies was studied. Among them, only four articles were found whose authors were skeptical that the climate crisis was caused by humans.

They then searched the entire database of 88,125 studies for keywords associated with climate skepticism, such as “natural cycles” and “cosmic rays.” As a result, they found only 28 articles, and they were all published in “minor»Scientific journals.

According to the authors of the work, their research showed that climate skepticism among experts now “vanishingly small“. “In fact, the case has been closed. There is not a single significant figure in the scientific community who doubts that climate change is caused by human activities.“, – the lead author of the project, Mark Lainas, is sure.

The conclusions of the American researchers echo the opinion expressed by the world’s leading scientific body – the UN intergovernmental group of experts on climate change. “It is quite obvious that human influence leads to heating of the atmosphere, ocean and land.“, – said its representatives in August.

The general public still does not understand the full extent of scientific confidence in this matter, and their consensus is not reflected in political debates. This is especially true in the US, where energy giants are funding “disinformation campaign“Convincing people that there is still no agreement in science about the human influence on the climate, The Guardian draws attention.

Many senior Republicans continue to question the link between human activity and the climate crisis. According to the Center for American Progress, at least 30 senators and 109 congressmen adhere to this position. Several major media and social media platforms are also promoting skepticism, “which have practically no scientific basis“, Says the publication.

According to Linas, his group’s research should prompt the platforms to reconsider their attitude to this issue. “It puts companies like Facebook and Twitter in a quandary. The situation is very similar to the situation with the spread of misinformation about vaccines – in both cases there is no scientific basis and they have a devastating effect on society. Social media that allows climate disinformation to spread needs to rethink its algorithms and policies. Otherwise, they will be forced to do so by the regulatory authorities.“, – he said.