China Evergrande Shares Slump 12.5% ​​By Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Debt-Weighted Chinese Property Developer China Evergrande Group (HK 🙂 in early October was negotiating the sale of part of its real estate services division Hopson Development Holdings (HK :), a smaller competitor, but on Wednesday negotiations to buy 50.1% of the shares were terminated, writes CNBC.

In part, the talks collapsed as a 30-day grace period came to an end on Saturday for Evergrande to pay $ 83 million in interest to investors on US dollar-denominated offshore bonds. If the company does not pay interest by Saturday, it will be considered a technical default.

Evergrande said on Wednesday night that it has failed to make “any significant progress in selling assets since the sale of its stake in Shengjing Bank (HK 🙂 for $ 1.5 billion in late September.”

Following the news, China Evergrande shares fell 12.5% ​​on Thursday. The potential deal could be HK $ 20.04 billion ($ 2.58 billion).

Recall that Evergrande is the second largest developer in China in terms of sales and the largest issuer of offshore bonds in the industry, with total debt of about $ 305 billion. Evergrande’s rapid growth is attributed to its huge lending, which was the subject of more government scrutiny last year. It introduced a three red line policy for real estate companies to reduce their debt-to-asset ratio. China Evergrande has broken all three red lines in the first half of this year.

On October 20, the company’s total real estate sales under the contract since the beginning of September were 3.65 billion yuan ($ 571.1 million), down 90% from 38.08 billion yuan in August. And from the beginning of the year to October 20, contractual real estate sales amounted to 442.3 billion yuan.

However, the company’s problem is not the problem of the whole country, as the government hastened to assure. The People’s Bank of China has repeatedly stated that Evergrande is an individual, controlled case. More recently, the country’s central bank governor, Yi Gang, said the government’s job is to prevent the risk of Evergrande’s default from spreading to other real estate companies.

– In preparation, materials from CNBC were used