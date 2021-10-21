https://ria.ru/20211021/oruzhie-1755517425.html

China has tested hypersonic weapons twice over the summer, media reported

China has tested hypersonic weapons twice over the summer, media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/21/2021

China has tested hypersonic weapons twice over the summer, media reported

The Chinese military conducted two tests of hypersonic weapons in the summer of 2021, writes the Financial Times, citing knowledgeable sources. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T08: 59

2021-10-21T08: 59

2021-10-21T08: 59

in the world

security

USA

China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

U.S. Department of Defense

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151461/16/1514611696_0-0:2628:1478_1920x0_80_0_0_39a1fa068231eb14ddb279d79006c0f0.jpg

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The Chinese military conducted two tests of hypersonic weapons in the summer of 2021, the Financial Times reported, citing knowledgeable sources. Earlier in October, the newspaper, citing sources, reported that the PRC had tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and that this “took by surprise “American intelligence. According to sources of the publication, the missile did not reach its intended target, but the test showed that China has made “amazing progress in the development of hypersonic weapons” and is much further advanced in this than the Americans believed. The Pentagon expressed concern about China’s actions, but did not comment on the message about the test of a hypersonic missile. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian later said that China tested a spacecraft in August this year, not a hypersonic missile, and the newspaper has now learned that China has tested twice. The first of them took place, according to sources, not in August, but on July 27. At the time, the PRC military launched a “partial orbital bombing” missile to launch a “hypersonic glider” capable of carrying nuclear weapons around the earth, according to four people familiar with US intelligence estimates. Then on August 13, China conducted a second hypersonic test. weapons, informed sources told the newspaper. Exactly what kind of weapon it was is not said in the report. However, three people with knowledge of the July test told the publication that the launch stunned the US Department of Defense and US intelligence as China demonstrated new weapons capabilities. Scientists working for the US are now government are trying to grasp what military potential the PRC has and what the United States does not have, a source told the newspaper. China’s achievements, they say, “defy the laws of physics.”

https://ria.ru/20211021/otstavanie-1755505584.html

https://ria.ru/20211013/oruzhie-1754410095.html

USA

China

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/151461/16/1514611696_0-0:2345:1759_1920x0_80_0_0_d64ab0efef9f967e9272db2a3054db2d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, security, usa, china, ministry of foreign affairs, us department of defense