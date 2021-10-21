China is pressuring US companies to start working with the digital yuan before the 2022 Olympics

China is pushing US companies like McDonald’s and Visa to provide their customers with the ability to pay for goods and services using the digital yuan, China’s official digital currency, according to online sources. It is noted that the pressure of the authorities increases as the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in China next year, are approaching.

It is noted that McDonald’s already allows customers to pay for goods using the digital yuan at 270 fast food restaurants in Shanghai. However, the authorities want the practice of using digital currency to be extended to most of the McDonald’s restaurants located in China. Other US companies such as Visa and Nike are also under pressure from local authorities, the source said. Officials from McDonald’s, Visa and Nike have so far refrained from commenting on the matter.

The source says the government is pushing companies to use systems to pay for goods and services in digital yuan. The authorities’ goal is to ensure the large-scale operation of such systems for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held in Beijing and begins on February 4, 2022.

Recall that the digital yuan is the official digital currency of the People’s Bank of China, which is significantly ahead of the central banks of other countries in the development of similar projects. Testing of the digital yuan began back in 2019, and its official launch should take place in a few months.