Closing of technical inspection points, a new Kia for the Russian Federation and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Inspection operators prepare for a massive closure Most of the operators of technical inspection points have postponed the decision on accreditation under the new rules for work in 2022. All of them are waiting for clarity with the new draft law of “United Russia” on the transfer of the procedure to a voluntary basis for most categories of motorists, which can be adopted in the State Duma by the end of this year. If this happens, then the operators will begin to close the business en masse and switch to another type of activity, since there will be no demand for technical inspection.

Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS

According to the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA), as of March 1, 5168 inspection points were registered in Russia. To continue working on the new requirement, taking into account the reform, all of them need to be accredited. However, they are in no hurry to receive it, since for this they need to invest in the renovation of their points, including restructuring to increase the area and the purchase of equipment. The main reason lies in the complete uncertainty in the fate of the technical inspection: if it is canceled and transferred to a voluntary basis, the majority of market participants will not be ready to work in such conditions. Kia will bring a new 325-horsepower crossover to Russia The management of Kia has announced its intention to begin Russian sales of the new EV6 electric crossover in 2022. A version with a battery with an increased reserve of energy and four drive wheels should reach the market. We are talking about a crossover with a power plant, the total output of which at its peak is 325 hp. and 605 Nm of torque (255 Nm at the front wheels and 350 Nm at the rear). Such a car is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km / h in 6.2 seconds. The units are powered by a set of 77.4 kWh batteries, which provide a power reserve of up to 506 kilometers without recharging.

At the initial stage of sales, the Kia EV6 will be available in Moscow and St. Petersburg, but later the cars should appear in other major cities. The first batch of cars will arrive in Russia from South Korea, but Kia noted that the company is discussing the possibility of organizing a local assembly of cars with the Kaliningrad Avtotor. Russian prices for the Kia EV6 have not yet been announced. The company calls the Audi e-Tron crossovers (from 6.6 million rubles) and Jaguar I-Pace (from 7.5 million rubles) as the main competitors of EV6. The first images of the new Range Rover appear Land Rover has released the first teasers of its next-generation Range Rover flagship SUV, which will premiere on October 26, 2021. The model will be based on the modular MLA platform, on which the modern cars of the Jaguar Land Rover alliance will be created. This architecture provides for the use of different power plants: the new SUV will receive modifications with classic internal combustion engines, as well as versions with hybrid and all-electric units.