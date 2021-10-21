https://ria.ru/20211020/obvinenie-1755311858.html
Congressional committee votes to indict Trump aide
2021-10-20T04: 19
2021-10-20T04: 19
2021-10-20T04: 20
WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The House Ad Hoc Committee to Investigate the January 6, 2021 events voted to indict former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress. Earlier, a number of senior officials from the Trump administration were summoned to testify in Congress to testify in the January 6 storming of the Capitol , including Bannon. According to CNN, the ex-adviser said he would not cooperate with the committee, citing Trump’s words about his privileges as a former chief executive, and the case will be sent to the House of Representatives, where he will also be voted on. presumably this week. Earlier, US President Joe Biden has spoken out in favor of prosecuting those who refuse to cooperate with the congressional commission investigating the storming of the Capitol. US law obliges citizens to appear in Congress on a summons, refusal, in theory, could lead to imprisonment for contempt to Congress and a fine of up to 100 thousand dollars. In practice, this kind of punishment is rarely used.
