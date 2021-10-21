Crazy expansion. NATO continues to move east

NATO is strengthening military infrastructure in close proximity to the borders of Russia and Belarus. The bloc is increasing its contingent in the region, and the United States has stepped up the modernization of tactical nuclear weapons and storage sites in Europe. At the same time, pilots of non-nuclear states are involved in exercises in which the use of nuclear weapons is practiced. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke about all this today at the joint board of the military departments of Russia and Belarus.

Moscow and Minsk in the changed conditions prepared a new military doctrine for the Union State. Meanwhile, the European press is discussing yesterday’s pledge by the head of the Pentagon to support Ukraine’s NATO membership.

A pair of US B-1B Lancer supersonic strategic bombers and tankers were heading towards the Russian border over the Black Sea when our Su-30 fighters flew out to meet them and escorted them until the uninvited guests changed course.

Obviously, the Americans were practicing at the Russian borders not only refueling, but, it seems, that the delivery of nuclear strikes. According to the Swiss agency SDA, NATO has launched the Resilient Afternoon exercise, which involves dozens of aircraft, including those adapted for the use of nuclear weapons. 14 European countries participate, including Germany. And this, of course, did not go unnoticed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The United States, with the full support of its NATO allies, has stepped up work on the modernization of tactical nuclear weapons and their storage sites in Europe. Of particular concern is the involvement of pilots of non-nuclear member states of the bloc in exercises to practice the use of tactical nuclear weapons. We see this as a direct violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty nuclear weapons “, – said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

It has already become a common practice for the United States to violate and loudly tear up arms treaties: missile defense, INF Treaty, Open Skies. The current appearance of strategic bombers is also the signal that the Pentagon is sending exactly at the moment when its chief, Lloyd Austin III, is reviewing his geostrategic infantry. Be it Romania, as it is today, or before that Georgia or Ukraine.

Actually, these three countries, under the pretext of some malicious actions of Russia in the Pentagon, are openly and quite deliberately now called “frontline”.

From the United States itself to these Black Sea countries, where the Americans are so willing to supply weapons, thousands of kilometers. And it is symbolic that today the head of the Pentagon could not immediately explain what he was actually doing here.

“Security and stability in the Black Sea is a natural interest for the United States. This is critical for NATO’s eastern flank. It goes without saying that the region is vulnerable to Russian aggression, and we have seen evidence of this,” Austin says.

In a short time, Austin has already made a number of awkward and therefore no less dangerous statements. As, for example, the day before in Kiev, when he said that no one has the right to veto Ukraine’s accession to NATO, which sounded like an invitation to the alliance.

And it caused a great resonance: The Week has already responded to this with the headline “The Madness of NATO Expansion” and advice that the door to NATO for Georgia and Ukraine by the Biden administration should be kept closed. France’s Figaro, in turn, notes that, despite the loud statements of the head of the Pentagon, neither the Americans nor the Europeans are enthusiastic about the acceleration of Ukraine’s integration into the Alliance. After his visit to the United States, Zelensky said that Biden, they say, agreed to Ukraine’s membership. But the decision depends not only on Washington.

Austin has more than 40 years of service, operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, but, according to the recollections of former colleagues, lack of strategic thinking, which has repeatedly let down the current chief of the Pentagon. However, it is possible that the defense minister is thus raising the stakes on the eve of Putin’s meeting with Biden. Most likely before the end of the year. In this case, the president outlined Moscow’s position to Washington in detail in the summer.

“We are talking about some kind of red lines. Let’s imagine that Ukraine becomes a NATO member. The flight time, say, from Kharkov or from Dnepropetrovsk to the central part of Russia, to Moscow, will decrease to 7-10 minutes. This is a red line for us, or no? If we take what would be dangerous and unacceptable for the United States? Deployment of our missiles in Cuba. The flight time to the central region of the industrial United States, to Washington, is 15 minutes. it was necessary to place our missiles on the southern border of Canada or on the northern border of Mexico. Is this a red line for the United States or not? And for us? Does anyone even have to think about this? ” – Vladimir Putin said then.

Since 2016, American missiles have been on duty in the Romanian Deveselu, and in the summer of this year, the Pentagon began deploying weapons at another missile defense base, in Poland, in the village of Redzikovo. From both bases to Moscow in a straight line about 1600 kilometers. The range of the Tomahawk cruise missile that can be loaded into these launchers is 2,500 kilometers. The territory of Ukraine located to the north-east is more than a thousand kilometers closer to Central Russia, which means that the flight time is much shorter. The presence of such a threat is unacceptable for Russia, despite the fact that after two waves of expansion of the alliance, the countries have already practically and so closely approached the Russian borders.