“Curfew” and distance. New restrictions on covid are introduced in the Chelyabinsk region

The Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region Alexei Teksler today held a meeting with the heads of municipalities, at which he announced what restrictions are planned to be introduced on non-working days. According to the head of the Yemanzhelinsky district, Yevgeny Svetlov, on his Instagram page, the lockdown will be announced from October 30 to November 7.

Instagram Evgeny Svetlova

“Today at the regional meeting, the Governor of the Chelyabinsk Region noted the difficult situation in the spread of coronavirus infection in the country and the region. The only correct decisions in this situation are strengthening of vaccination, observance of the mask regime and other precautions, the introduction and expansion of the area of ​​application of the QR code (sanatoriums, etc.), the establishment of non-working days from October 30 to November 7, restriction of night work of restaurants , cafes, bars, transfer of unvaccinated people over 60 to remote work. ”

The heads were also instructed to work out additional measures to support business in the context of the introduction of additional restrictions, to provide maximum assistance to doctors in vaccinating residents.

Earlier, the proposal to introduce non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7 was supported by President Vladimir Putin, but the regions were allowed to expand the parameters of the lockdown, depending on their situation.

Officially, the authorities of the Chelyabinsk region have not yet named the date and parameters of non-working days in the region. According to Znak.com, the list of restrictions, named by Svetlov, after a meeting with the heads, it was decided to expand, and now it is being finalized.