Czech Republic decided to reconsider relations with Russia

The liberal ruling coalition of the Czech Republic intends to review bilateral relations with Russia and China. This was announced to reporters by Martin Dvořák, a member of the working group preparing the program of the new government, candidate for the post of Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic.

He noted that in the field of foreign policy, the government plans to adhere to the traditions of the presidency of the first head of the independent Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel, which means an emphasis on human rights and civil society.

“The document under preparation emphasizes the priority of bilateral relations, first of all, with Germany, strategic partnership with Israel and the need to revise relations with Russia and China will also be announced,” RIA Novosti quotes Dvorak.

In the parliamentary elections on October 8-9 in the Czech Republic, the “Together” coalition, consisting of three opposition liberal parties, won. After the victory, it was announced that it was joining forces with another liberal coalition, the Pirate Party and the Elders and Independents movement, which took third place in the voting. The leaders of the coalitions have already begun negotiations on the new composition of the leadership of the parliament and the cabinet.

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek announced the need to rebuild political relations with Russia. He noted that the further fate of the dialogue between Prague and Moscow will rest on the new government.