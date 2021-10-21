Czech ruling coalition intends to reconsider relations with Russia | News | News

The liberal government of the Czech Republic announced its intention to follow the traditions of the country’s first president, Vaclav Havel, and to include in the program of the ruling coalition a review of relations with Russia and China (PRC). This was announced by a member of the working group for the preparation of the government program Martin Dvorak on Thursday, October 21.

“The document under preparation emphasizes the priority of bilateral relations, first of all with Germany, it will also be declared about strategic partnership with Israel and the need to revise relations with Russia and China,” RIA Novosti quotes Dvorak.

According to him, the coalition also intends to increase defense spending by 2025 to 2% of GDP, as NATO requires from the participating countries.

Parliamentary elections were held in the Czech Republic on October 8-9, in which the coalition of liberal forces “Together” won. It includes the Civil Democratic Party (CDP), the TOP 09 movement and the Christian Democratic Movement.

On October 19, the constitutional commission of the Czech Senate unanimously agreed on the need to remove the presidential powers from Zeman. According to Art. 66 of the Czech Constitution, the powers of the head of state in this case will pass to the speaker of the lower house of parliament and the new prime minister, who will be appointed by the speaker’s decision.

On the eve, Vystrchil said that the upper house should initiate the procedure for depriving Zeman of his presidential powers. Vestchil noted the high likelihood that Zeman will not be able to return to his duties in the coming weeks.

Czech President Milos Zeman was admitted to the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague on October 10. On October 14, the chairman of the chamber of deputies (lower chamber) of the parliament of the republic, Radek Vondrachek, said that the president was capable of fulfilling his duties, but did not announce the head of state’s diagnosis.