Dakota Johnson admits she stole 50 Shades of Gray from filming

The actress is delighted with the lingerie that was chosen for her role.

Dakota Johnson, whose popularity has grown many times over since Fifty Shades of Gray, spoke in a new interview with Glamor about other benefits of being part of the project.

The 31-year-old actress admitted that thanks to the filming of the melodrama, she had a lot of good underwear. “I stole a lot of linen then – it’s very comfortable,” Dakota admitted. In addition, Johnson took a flogger (whip), which appeared in the bed scenes of the picture, but this unusual souvenir, as the actress admitted, is now “gathering dust in her garage.”

And although the actress is not in demand for a whip, Dakota talks about the importance of other intimate toys. Johnson launched its Maude line of adult products late last year. The actress insists that intimate toys should be available to everyone, and the vibrator “should become a common item of personal hygiene, since the pleasure of sex is one of the integral parts of a modern person’s life.”

“The sexual health industry has been owned by the same companies for a century, and their approach is outdated. For me, caring for sexual health is as important as caring for the body. Sex is a special process, it must be treated accordingly, ”the actress said in an interview with Vogue.

In addition to intimate toys, the Johnson brand also produces organic condoms and lubricants.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Yana Shelekhova