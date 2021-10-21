“Dear Delegation”. Lavrov met with members of the Taliban

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Moscow with representatives of the Taliban movement, recognized as terrorist in Russia. Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying that the Taliban delegation was “respected” and stressed that the Russian authorities were “satisfied with the level of practical interaction” with the new Afghan authorities.

After the meeting with Lavrov, which took place at the Moscow President Hotel, Taliban representatives took part in negotiations with delegations from the Asian region. They discussed the issue of international recognition of the Taliban authorities.

On August 15, the radical Taliban movement, recognized as terrorist in many countries of the world, seized the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, without a fight. President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, saying he wants to avoid a major humanitarian disaster. Afghanistan is virtually completely under the control of the Taliban. Western countries do not recognize the power of the radical movement. The Russian authorities, without officially recognizing it, regularly hold meetings with the Taliban, receiving them in Moscow.

The Taliban owned most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. The movement lost control of the country after the military operation of the United States and its allies. The current Taliban offensive began on the eve of the withdrawal of American troops from the country.