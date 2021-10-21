https://ria.ru/20211021/restoran-1755512301.html

Death toll in restaurant blast in northeast China rises to three

The number of victims of the explosion in a restaurant in northeast China has grown to three – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

Death toll in restaurant blast in northeast China rises to three

The number of victims of the explosion in one of the restaurants in Shenyang, Liaoning province in northeastern China has grown to three, 30 people were injured

BEIJING, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in a restaurant in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province in northeastern China has risen to three, with 30 casualties, according to a statement from the Heping City District Administration. Previously, one dead and 33 injured were reported. The explosion occurred in the Heping District at 8:20 am Thursday. local time (3.20 Moscow time). The restaurant is located in a building at the intersection of two streets, as a result of the explosion, all corner buildings, a city bus, many cars were damaged. The search and rescue operation continues, firefighters, rescuers, gas workers, doctors, law enforcement officers are working on the spot. , the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.

