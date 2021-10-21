https://ria.ru/20211021/restoran-1755512301.html
Death toll in restaurant blast in northeast China rises to three
BEIJING, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The death toll in a restaurant in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province in northeastern China has risen to three, with 30 casualties, according to a statement from the Heping City District Administration. Previously, one dead and 33 injured were reported. The explosion occurred in the Heping District at 8:20 am Thursday. local time (3.20 Moscow time). The restaurant is located in a building at the intersection of two streets, as a result of the explosion, all corner buildings, a city bus, many cars were damaged. The search and rescue operation continues, firefighters, rescuers, gas workers, doctors, law enforcement officers are working on the spot. , the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.
Earlier it was reported about one dead and 33 injured.
The explosion occurred in the Heping area on Thursday at 8.20 local time (3.20 Moscow time). The restaurant is located in a building at the intersection of two streets; as a result of the explosion, all corner buildings, a city bus and many cars were damaged.
The search and rescue operation continues; firefighters, rescuers, gas workers, doctors, law enforcement officers are working on the spot.
According to preliminary data, the explosion could have been caused by a gas leak.
05:39
