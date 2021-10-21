Delegations of Poland and the Baltic States left the conference during Matvienko’s speech | News | News

The delegations of Poland and the Baltic countries left the hall of the Conference of European Speakers in Athens at the beginning of the speech by the Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. This was announced on Thursday, October 21, by a representative of the Russian delegation.

“As soon as Valentina Ivanovna came to the podium, these delegations left the conference room,” he told reporters.

He also stressed that at present the members of these delegations have already returned to their seats, only the representatives of Estonia are still absent.

As the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said in early September, the Kremlin hopes that one day the Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – will be inclined to cooperate with Russia.

According to him, the Baltic states unreasonably indulge in a sense of fear of the Russian Federation in connection with the threat, which, in their opinion, comes from Russia. According to him, these are “completely untenable, unfounded fears.”

On August 29, at that time, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said that the European Union could finance the creation of a medium-range air defense system in the Baltic countries as one of the measures to “contain Russia.”

According to her, the Baltic states, including Estonia, spend more than 2% of GDP on defense, but still do not have their own air defense system. As the former Estonian leader added, the EU meets annually and discusses the development of the defense of the member states.

On June 14, Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas announced that Russia is currently the biggest threat to the North Atlantic Alliance. According to her, NATO must continue to strengthen its position of deterrence and defense, which in turn requires both resources and new solutions. Russia has repeatedly pointed out that Western countries are scaring each other with a fictitious Russian threat in order to build up a military presence at Russian borders.